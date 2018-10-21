Gibraltar denies any concessions of sovereignty

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo denied any concessions made as a result of Brexit talks. In a statement issued by the HM Government it is underlined that there will be “no concessions in terms of sovereignty, jurisdiction or control”. The statement came in a form of a correction of some ‘leaks’ to Spanish media.

Our statement on the alleged leaks of information reported in @EFEnoticias & @DiplomatinSpain relating to our negotiations with Spain. The information is untrue. The "leaker" is substantially misleading those he has spoken to. When documents are published, the truth will out. pic.twitter.com/gd0xuk21tC — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) October 20, 2018

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Britain’s Theresa May on expressed confidence that progress will be made on Brexit and on the situation of Gibraltar once the UK leaves the European Union, El Pais reports.

Speaking at a press conference following a two-day Summit of the European leaders in Brussels, Sánchez confirmed that a special protocol on the British Overseas Territory due to be annexed to the UK/EU Article 50 Agreement is ready.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez has confirmed that the special protocol on Gibraltar that will be annexed to the #Brexit agreement is finally ready https://t.co/7rD46ZLFXu — El País in English (@elpaisinenglish) October 19, 2018