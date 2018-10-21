Leonardo’s squint eyes hypothesis

Leonardo da Vinci may have had a squint, according to a new research by a British art historian.

A study by Dr.Christopher W. Tyler of the University of London, argues that Leonardo may have had a form of strabismus, with a tendency for one eye to turn outward.

The hypothesis claims this may have actually been an advantage for artistic purposes and contributed to the depth of his works.

That’s the new Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Florence next month is so special mainly because 2019 will be the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death. A true “Renaissance man”, Leonardo’s interests varied from painting to engineering, and his studies gave birth to several modern practices like palaeontology and architecture.

The Uffizi Gallery is then getting a head start on celebrations with its new exhibition, titled Water, nature’s microscope— The Codex Leicester and Leonardo da Vinci, which will display many works and studies of the “Universal Genius”.

30/10/2018 – 20/01/2019 “Il Codice Leicester di Leonardo da Vinci. L’Acqua Microscopio della Natura”

