‘Tribalision’ of UK politics towards Brexit

British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said the parliament will have sufficient time to debate any exit deal Prime Minister Theresa May agrees with the European Union, and that lawmakers will have a real say on whether to approve it or not. However not all of them are convinced by minister’s promise, preferring to deliver personally their message to EU27 top negotiator Michel Barnier.

My column today for the Sunday Telegraph on how we can secure a good Brexit deal with our EU partners … Don't doubt our resolve to defend the Union and secure a real Brexithttps://t.co/LmgR4uuPGT — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) October 21, 2018

Senior Brexiteers held ‘constructive‘ talks with the EU27 top negociator Michel Barnier in Brussels today, but they denied undermining Prime minister Theresa May efforts.

Former Cabinet ministers Iain Duncan Smith and Owen Paterson, together with Lord David Trimble, held talks at the EU Commission Berlaymont building. The delegates promoted their vision of an EU-Canada model of free trade to follow in shaping Brexit deal, putting forward the policy of the Tory European Research Group.

On Friday Michel Barnier said the figure was 90%. There have been no negotiations since then, so one of these two needs to go back to maths class. https://t.co/QoQPawXqQn — Nick Gutteridge (@nick_gutteridge) October 22, 2018

The fragmentation of British public opinion vis-à-vis Brussel creates apparent frictions in the process of Article 50 talks, weakening the officially mandated negotiator position Dominic Raab, who is facing complex consequences of “tribalisation” of the UK politics.

Looks like @MichelBarnier is meeting the whole spectrum of British #Brexit opinion this week. pic.twitter.com/ui6NTS9lyD — Adam Fleming (@adamfleming) October 22, 2018