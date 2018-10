The Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested he could meet Donald Trump in Paris in early November at an event commemorating the end of the First World War. It was mentioned in talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton in Moscow.

The possible date is scheduled for November 11.

The visit of John Bolton to Moscow concluded with press-conference.

