EU against militarisation of Azov sea

During second October Plenary in Strasbourg following the debate with the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini a group of MEPs proposed a Motion for the European parliament resolution against militarisation of the Azov sea. The document “condemns the Russian Federation for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty by means of the illegal construction of the Kerch bridge, the increased militarisation of the Crimean peninsula and the Sea of Azov and the illegal and abusive blockades and unlawful inspections carried out on commercial ships sailing through the Kerch Strait or in the Sea of Azov, including both Ukrainian vessels and those with flags of third-party states, as well as so far more than 120 ships under flags of various EU Member States, and delaying shipping in the Sea of Azov.”

"A militarisation of the #Azov Sea is in no-one's interest [..] we will continue to push for the respect of international law and conventions, and to support Ukraine in these challenging circumstances" @FedericaMog #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/DoDdRtJ4ID — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) October 23, 2018

MEPs also call Mogherini to take the necessary steps to propose to activate the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) mandate, which covers the entire territory of Ukraine, including maritime territory, in order to monitor the situation in the Sea of Azov.

We stand by Ukraine and call on Russia to fully respect the freedom of navigation in the Azov Sea. "This is another offensive of Russia against the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Ukraine" @VictorBostinaru https://t.co/WjrNiGLnHT — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) October 23, 2018