The United Kingdom and the European Union are close to agreeing an Artcle 50 deal, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

There is certainly a risk of a no-deal Brexit if the EU engage "in a deliberately intransigent approach" in negotiations, Dominic Raab says https://t.co/LBOR25lWdO pic.twitter.com/DW2PexxRMn — Bloomberg (@business) October 25, 2018

“We have made good progress. We are close to agreeing a deal,” Raab said. “There certainly is a risk of a no deal especially if the European Union engage in a deliberately intransigent approach” he added.

Every MP will have a choice between "the good deal we're confident we'll bring back" on Brexit and "the alternatives," Dominic Raab says https://t.co/1IdY8kXb8R pic.twitter.com/VqXD5a7xlk — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) October 25, 2018