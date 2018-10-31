UK to expand diplomatic network

British Foreign Office is strengthening its network with 1,000 diplomatic staff as it is preparing to develop its relations with countries around the world in solo after Brexit – Secretary Jeremy Hunt intends to announce, according to Reuters News Agency.

Diplomatic service will comprise 335 new positions overseas, 328 in London and 329 new local staff around the world.

“Our democratic values are arguably under greater threat than at any time since the fall of the Berlin Wall … we can use our influence, reach and power to defend our values,” Hunt will say in the speech entitled “Britain’s role in the world after Brexit,” Reuters quotes its sources. “We must reinvigorate and expand British diplomacy.”

The Foreign Office will also boost language training, he will say, increasing the number of languages taught at the department to 70, from 50, including the addition of Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Gujarati.

Among Britain’s top diplomatic jobs some will to be opened up to experts who are not civil servants as part of a push to recruit “under-represented groups”, as the UK expands its overseas diplomacy network Hunt is to announce.

