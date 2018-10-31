EU believes in Migration Compact while Austria abstains

“We regret the decision the Austrian government has taken. We continue to believe that migration is a global challenge where only global solutions and global responsibility-sharing will bring results” a Commission spokesperson said at press-briefing in Berlaymont, while commenting on Austria’s abstention from UN migration Global Compact signature.

Austria rejects UN migrant pact https://t.co/oqCa8BygsQ via @EC_AVService — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 31, 2018

Previously the Austrian government said it will not sign a global pact to promote safe and orderly migration.

It cited concerns of national sovereignty while joining neighboring Hungary refusing the concept of migration as a “human right”

Austria leaves UN global migration pact, argues migration is 'not a human right.' https://t.co/QHKFa7Gony — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 31, 2018

“We have decided that we will not join the pact,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said to Austrian public broadcaster ÖRF. . The step is one of the measures of coalition government in harnessing the illegal immigration, keeping electoral promise made by both conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) and Freedom Party (FPÖ) sharing responsibilities in the government.

Austria will not send an envoy to the pact’s signing in December in Morocco, mainstream media reported.

“We will, therefore, abstain in the vote at the UN General Assembly in the year 2019,” Kurz added.

Austria to follow U.S. and Hungary in backing out of a UN pact on migration https://t.co/AfghPItmxE pic.twitter.com/3FbD3YS4iE — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) October 31, 2018

So far only the European Parliament leader of ALDE group Guy Verhofstadt gave openly negative assessment of the Austrian government’s decision, pointing at alliance between Chancellor and Hungary‘s Prime minister Victor Orban, which ‘undermines common work” to find a solution for illegal migration, wrote MEP in his micro blog.

This decision by Kurz and Orbán undermines our common work to find a solution towards illegal migration. We need to cooperate for our common challenges, not creating divisive blocks on key European issues https://t.co/5SG3gvdxjn — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 31, 2018