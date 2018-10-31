EU believes in Migration Compact while Austria abstains
“We regret the decision the Austrian government has taken. We continue to believe that migration is a global challenge where only global solutions and global responsibility-sharing will bring results” a Commission spokesperson said at press-briefing in Berlaymont, while commenting on Austria’s abstention from UN migration Global Compact signature.
Previously the Austrian government said it will not sign a global pact to promote safe and orderly migration.
It cited concerns of national sovereignty while joining neighboring Hungary refusing the concept of migration as a “human right”
“We have decided that we will not join the pact,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said to Austrian public broadcaster ÖRF. . The step is one of the measures of coalition government in harnessing the illegal immigration, keeping electoral promise made by both conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) and Freedom Party (FPÖ) sharing responsibilities in the government.
Austria will not send an envoy to the pact’s signing in December in Morocco, mainstream media reported.
“We will, therefore, abstain in the vote at the UN General Assembly in the year 2019,” Kurz added.
So far only the European Parliament leader of ALDE group Guy Verhofstadt gave openly negative assessment of the Austrian government’s decision, pointing at alliance between Chancellor and Hungary‘s Prime minister Victor Orban, which ‘undermines common work” to find a solution for illegal migration, wrote MEP in his micro blog.