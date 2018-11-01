Venice assesses water damages

Venice Governor Luca Zaia reports billion euro damages the storms and floods have caused to one of the most famous touristic sites in the world.

The similar problems accrued in Liguria region, where hundreds of yachts were smashed into pieces at Rapallo marina harbor. However today the majority of museums reopened.

Liguria and Veneto mop up after storms. St Mark's inspected for damage to mosaic flooring https://t.co/pwUIdVZKln — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) October 31, 2018

A several times during winter strong winds move water from the Adriatic Sea into the Venetian Lagoon, causing high tides and minor but widespread flooding across the historic site, however this time the water levels were extraordinary high.

The Italian city of Venice was engulfed with water after high tides caused its worst floods in 10 years https://t.co/zN5hMC8xRb pic.twitter.com/lex6uFBHSU — ITV News (@itvnews) October 30, 2018

So far half a million euro was dispatched as relief fund in Tuscany.

Tourists and residents in Venice's famous St. Mark's Square wade in nearly waist deep water as the city experienced its worst flooding since 2012. https://t.co/hAIxL1eiis pic.twitter.com/Yvv8fpVbFa — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2018

The experts of the Ministry of culture started to assess the presumed damage to the mosaic 12th century flooring of St Mark’s Basilica in Venice, submerged by an unusually high ‘acqua alta’ – the floods were the most damaging in a decade.