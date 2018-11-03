25 years in prison for Catalan referendum

The Spanish prosecutor’s office demands a 25-year prison sentence for the leader of the pro-independence Catalan party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ErC), Oriol Junqueras, for a challenge to the central government that resulted in the unilateral declaration of independence on October 27, 2017. Junqueras is charged with the Medieval crime of “rebellion”.

#BREAKING Spanish prosecutor proposes 25 year prison sentence for former vice president Junqueras for rebellion pic.twitter.com/P5t1gY4lOL — Catalan News (@catalannews) November 2, 2018

After a year of investigations, the prosecutor presented the request for sentences, ranging from 25 years for former Catalan vice president to 16 for five former “advisors”: Jordi Turull, Raul Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa and Josep Rull.

If we allow Spain to lock up political opponents, then we give permission to other countries to do the same.

https://t.co/w4UKEYy3zd via @elpais_espana — Simon Bekaert (@Simonbekaert) November 2, 2018

For the leaders of Omnium Cultural and the Catalan National Assembly, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, the prosecution requests 17 years in jail and a 17-year ban on holding public office, similar punishment is proposed for the former Catalan Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell.

I am stunned by the prison sentences required against political prisoners in #Catalonia 25 years against @junqueras, 16 against @raulromeva. I will be in #Barcelona on Monday to visit my former fellow MEPs and other prisoners in prison. — José Bové (@josebove) November 2, 2018

All are charged with “rebellion“, a crime that carries a 30-year maximum sentence. For the three advisers who are not in detention – Carles Mundó, Maritxell Borrás and Santiago Vila – the requested sentence is limited to 7 years, since they are accused only of embezzlement.

Mira, Oriol @junqueras: l’escrit d’acusació encara congria més gent a la Pl. de la Vila del teu poble. La teva gent, els teu veïns, recorden que el teu any de presidi no ha fet més que refermar-nos demòcrates i independentistes. #LlibertatPresosiPresesPolítiques pic.twitter.com/U0z8Ig7NPg — Joan Capdevila ن (@capdevilajoan) November 2, 2018