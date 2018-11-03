Varadkar blames Brexit undermining ‘Good Friday’

Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement which ended thirty years of violence in Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and is fraying the relationship between Britain and Ireland,” he told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, becoming  the land border between the EU and the UK,  has been one of the major challenges in Article 50 negotiations, expected to be concluded with a deal regulating the border functioning from the end of March next year onward.

Anything that pulls the communities apart in Northern Ireland undermines the Good Friday Agreement, and anything that pulls Britain and Ireland apart undermines that relationship,” Varadkar added.

