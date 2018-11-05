Taliban captures Tarinkot base

Taliban group stormed and seized a military base located in Tarinkot, the administrative center of the province of Uruzgan. Reportedly a unit of the Afghan National Army was stationed at the base, sharing it with representatives of the police.

According to the Afghan media, a total of 25 soldiers and police were stationed in the base, 13 among them were killed in the attack.

Taliban kill 13 #Afghan forces in clashes in #Ghazni's Khogyani and Malistan districts: policehttps://t.co/NOd1dMV25W — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) November 5, 2018

According to information published by Taliban in social media, they killed 10 miliary and took 13 hostages. The authorities of Uruzgan Province and a representative of the Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed the seizure of the military base without specifying the total number of casualties.

An #Afghan official says the #Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in eastern #Ghazni province, killing at least 13 soldiers and policemen https://t.co/aabTYedBQZ pic.twitter.com/BIEUmiI17c — Arab News (@arabnews) November 5, 2018