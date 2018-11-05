Taliban captures Tarinkot base
Taliban group stormed and seized a military base located in Tarinkot, the administrative center of the province of Uruzgan. Reportedly a unit of the Afghan National Army was stationed at the base, sharing it with representatives of the police.
According to the Afghan media, a total of 25 soldiers and police were stationed in the base, 13 among them were killed in the attack.
According to information published by Taliban in social media, they killed 10 miliary and took 13 hostages. The authorities of Uruzgan Province and a representative of the Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed the seizure of the military base without specifying the total number of casualties.