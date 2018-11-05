Ukrainian anti-corruption activist died after acid attack

Anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna (Katya) Gandzyuk, injured in an acid attack in July, died in a hospital, supporters and the Ukrainian government confirmed.

Katya is dead. Details will be available in a while,” posted a Facebook group that publishes updates about Gandzyuk‘s health and news on the investigation into the crime.

President Petro Poroshenko confirmed the news and offered condolences to Gandzyuk‘s relatives at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Turkey’s Antalya, where he is on an official visit.

“I appeal to law enforcement officers to do everything possible so that the murderers of Kateryna Gandzyuk are found, put on trial and punished,”

Katya’s death is a judgement of the system, with all its “reforms,” empty bravado, worthless praise...” wrote Yulia Timoshenko in her Twitter micro blog.

