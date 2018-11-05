Ukrainian anti-corruption activist died after acid attack

Anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna (Katya) Gandzyuk, injured in an acid attack in July, died in a hospital, supporters and the Ukrainian government confirmed.

Ukrainian anti-corruption campaigner Kateryna Gandzyuk, seriously injured in an acid attack in July, has died in hospital, her supporters and the government in Kiev saidhttps://t.co/Z955B8iXjl — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 4, 2018

“Katya is dead. Details will be available in a while,” posted a Facebook group that publishes updates about Gandzyuk‘s health and news on the investigation into the crime.

President Petro Poroshenko confirmed the news and offered condolences to Gandzyuk‘s relatives at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Turkey’s Antalya, where he is on an official visit.

“I appeal to law enforcement officers to do everything possible so that the murderers of Kateryna Gandzyuk are found, put on trial and punished,”

Звертаюся до правоохоронців зробити все можливе, аби вбивці Катерини Гандзюк були знайдені, опинилися на лаві підсудних та були покарані. Ми всі маємо об’єднати зусилля та допомогти правоохоронним органам для того, щоби зло було покаране — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) November 4, 2018

“Katya’s death is a judgement of the system, with all its “reforms,” empty bravado, worthless praise...” wrote Yulia Timoshenko in her Twitter micro blog.

Katya's death is a judgement of the system, with all its "reforms," empty bravado, worthless praise… #Gandzyuk #Katya #Ukraine — Tymoshenko.UA (@TymoshenkoUA) November 4, 2018