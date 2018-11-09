EP president Tajani seeks to renew mandate

Incumbent president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani (Forza Italia) expressed his readiness to seek for the second mandate.

“I think the EU institutions need an Italian at their head,” he told reporters during his attendance at European People’s party Helsinki congress.

“I’m ready to stand again, if there are the conditions, obviously inside the parliament, and if there is a good electoral result for the European People’s Party to lead the EP for the next two and a half years”.

Ready to stand against as EP president. If EPP scores highly in EU elections https://t.co/xKPwjUDSZT — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) November 8, 2018

Previously the position of the speaker of the European parliament was a subject for rotation each two and a half years between two major political groups. The tradition was ended by Socialists & Democrats, who promoted their leader Martin Schulz (Germany) for two successive terms.