“Absurd” accusations against Hungary

This morning, Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyás (pictured) made it clear that the pro-immigration political parties in the European Parliament will stop at nothing to push their ideological agenda. In an information note on the Article 7 procedure Minister described their action as a ‘political accusation disguised as rule of law concerns’.

“As a result of a political decision, there is an ongoing political procedure against Hungary, despite the many attempts to disguise them as rule-of-law concerns.” said Gergely Gulyás, Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, at a press conference this morning,

“The European Parliament takes positions on matters, which don’t belong under the European Union’s competence” he added. “We believe that the accusation stating there is a systemic threat to rule-of-law in Hungary is completely absurd,” Gulyás concluded. “… The European Parliament’s adoption of the decision is not valid, and we are challenging it in the European Court of Justice“.

On Monday, November 12 the Council of the European Union will assess the Sargentini Report, examining the European Parliament’s recommendation to pursue an Article 7 procedure against Hungary based on the MEP Judith Sargentini research findings. Since its publication, the Report was criticized by the Hungarian government, pointing at its highly subjective vision, and a deliberate omittance and distortion of reality.

Earlier this month at the Congress of the European People’s party in Helsinki Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban warned about the risks illegal mass migration imposition on sovereign nations represents for the future of the European project.

"#Europe will either be a Europe of nations or it will cease to exist," #Hungary's PM Viktor #Orban at the #EPPHelsinki congress, calling for a renaissance of Christian democracy. @EPPhttps://t.co/vRpmc8Byec — Hungary Journal (@hungary_journal) November 8, 2018