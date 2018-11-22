Brussels awaits May to finalise Brexit deal

EU27 leaders will meet to endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday 25 November 2018.

“If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting, in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement” communicated Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

#TeamJunckerEU continues today: updates on #Article50 #Brexit negotiations, latest developments leading to the endorsement by the College of the political declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the U.K. Now subject to leaders endorsement on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/9NtRWhbs6E — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) November 22, 2018

The summit was called by President Donald Tusk on 15 November 2018, after his meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who presented to him the draft text as agreed with the UK at the level of the negotiators.

I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK. The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 22, 2018

Leaders are also expected to approve a political declaration on future EU-UK relations that will accompany and be referred to in the withdrawal agreement. The Commission intends to agree with the UK a final draft for this declaration, building on the outline agreed by the negotiators on both sides.

Latest leaked document coming out of Brussels. https://t.co/NQ1ynGYoj2 — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 22, 2018

AMENDED: 14:35 Brussels time 22/11/2018 Prime Minister Theresa May statement on Brexit.

