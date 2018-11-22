Brussels awaits May to finalise Brexit deal
EU27 leaders will meet to endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday 25 November 2018.
“If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting, in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement” communicated Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.
The summit was called by President Donald Tusk on 15 November 2018, after his meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who presented to him the draft text as agreed with the UK at the level of the negotiators.
Leaders are also expected to approve a political declaration on future EU-UK relations that will accompany and be referred to in the withdrawal agreement. The Commission intends to agree with the UK a final draft for this declaration, building on the outline agreed by the negotiators on both sides.
