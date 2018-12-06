MEP Eck calls President Poroshenko to save freezing to death zoo lions

Stephen Eck (Germany), the vice president of the 114 members strong Intergroup on Animal Welfare and Conservation of the European Parliament called the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to act without delay to save animals suffering the horrendous abuse in Padalko family zoo in Porkovsk, Donetsk region. (Image below: lion frozen to death in his filthy cage in urine).

Lion frozen to death in Padalko family private zoo in Porkovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

The MEP called the President after the news broke out that one of the five lions was found frozen to death in his open to winter weather cage. The Ukrainian animal rights groups sill hope to save the animals including 11 bears and 83 other spices including primates if veterinarians receive an opportunity step in immediately to take proper care of them, all suffering from freezing temperatures and malnutrition.

“I assume the animals will not survive winter time, – MEP Stefan ECK said. – I appeal to President Poroshenko to do something immediately to transfer the animals to the other zoo, where they can survive the winter”.

However the vice-president did not limit himself to the concrete action, but he has challenged the President on his ambition of the European integration, reminding about welfare of the animals being enshrined in Lisbon Treaty of the European Union.

“The evacuation of these animals in three month term, proposed by the authorities is absolutely unacceptable, it is too late, all animals will be dead by then“, – Mr.Eck continued.

“Ukraine is pushing forward plans of membership in the EU and in NATO, and even is willing to include this goal into the Constitution. If Ukraine wants to become a member of the EU, it should align its policies with our values, and animal welfare is a value of the European Union – Article 30 of the Treaty of Lisbon states that the implementation of the Union policies must take into consideration the full account of the animal welfare requirements, and that animals are the SENTIENT BEINGS.” – MEP said.

“How Europeans can believe in intentions of Ukraine to align with the EU if it shows tolerance of barbarism and cruelty to animals?”

“President Poroshenko, I ask you from here, from the European Parliament to create legal regulations for a better animal welfare in your country, then you can knock on the door of the EU, but not before! Thank you.” the Mr.Eck concluded.

For further information about the situation of the animals in Padalko zoo, please see the Facebook group #LionDonetsk.

At present four lions and 11 bears are freezing in cages installed in the field in freezing winter temperatures (city of Porkovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine). All funds collected by animal rights groups vanished, the conditions of animals stay unchanged. Activists hope the prosecutors will issue an order to confiscate the zoo, and as a state property the animals will be transfered to safety.