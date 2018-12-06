Mogherini and Lavrov discussed INF Treaty

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, today in the margins of OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan.

Against the backdrop of recent confrontation in the Azov Sea Mogherini conveyed her concerns in the discussion with Lavrov in line with the declaration issued on behalf of the EU.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the importance of Russia’s continued participation in the Council of Europe.

They discussed the future of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INT), and Mogherini stressed that the Treaty is key to European and global security and that it is in the interests of all that the Treaty is preserved and fully implemented.

 

