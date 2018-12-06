Sophia operation might end

EU’s Sophia naval mission saving illegal migrants in the Mediterranean might end when its current mandate expires at the end of the year unless the rules of the operation are changed, Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said. The government explains that as the result of the operation an unfair burden to take care  of rescued migrants crossing the sea falls on shoulders of Italians, who are hosting the arrived.

We are staying firm in our unwillingness to accept landing procedures that involve dockings only in Italian ports,” Salvini told a Schengen committee hearing. “Unless there is convergence on our positions, we do not consider it opportune to continue the mission“.

