Parliament’s vote on Brexit deal will go ahead on December 11, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office confirmed, rejecting suggestions from lawmakers that she should seek ways to avoid a defeat so dramatic it might lead to the fall of government.

May has been trying to win over critics of an Article 50 Agreement that would preserve close economic ties with the European Union when Britain leaves in the end of March, but her warnings that it’s The Deal, no deal or no Brexit have not influenced the predominantly negative opinion of the lawmakers.

As always Prof Grey never ceases to astonish me with his clarity of thought and forensic analysis not only about the Brexit tragicomedy but the internal dynamics of UK's political parties. An essential read for anyone interested in this depressing period of British modern history https://t.co/QVqPhle24J — Charles Tannock (@CharlesTannock) December 7, 2018

With parliament mid-way through a five-day debate on the Brexit deal before the crucial vote which will define the conditions of the UK departure from the EU and could potentiality damage May’s future as leader, it is highly likely she will lose the vote.

Now is the time for this country to come back together again. #BackTheBrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/2Vko8ONbU5 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 6, 2018