EU Court ruled UK can cancel Brexit
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the UK has right to cancel their request to withdraw form the European Union (EU) under Article 50 procedure, commonly known as Brexit, without asking for permission from other member states of the bloc.
The decision followed the opinion given last week in a less official and not binding procedure to the court from a top European law expert.
The case was brought by a group of Scottish lawmakers who sought a legal ruling on the UK request under Article 50 to leave the EU could be unilaterally revoked before the deadline of March 29, 2019.
In his comment the leader of the UKIP Gerard Batten (MEP) said that if the House of Commons ends Brexit, it will be an ‘act of betrayal unique in our history”.
The full text of the ruling is published on the European Court of Justice site: