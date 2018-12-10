EU27 foreign ministers hope for orderly Brexit

Although officially Brexit is not on the Foreign ministers Council agenda, and it can’t be, because until the end of March 2019 the UK is a full-fledged member-state of the bloc, – many urgent issues of international agenda fade overshadowed by concerns of ‘hard Brexit“.

#ES @JosepBorrellF on the #Brexit deal, upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council #FAC : "We must listen to the #UK Parliament, let it debate and vote".https://t.co/Zkh2FI3TVd — EU Council TV News (@EUCouncilTVNews) December 10, 2018

“This is the best deal we can have,” Spain Foreign minister Josep Borrell told press at doorstep of the meeting. “This is the best deal and approving this deal would be a good thing, but for sure it’s up to them.” His opinion is an echo of the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who repeatedly warned that those, who hope for ‘better deal‘ would be disappointed: “that is The Deal“, he said.