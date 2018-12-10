Nine listed for elections in Donetsk and Luhansk

The Foreign ministers Council added nine persons to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine“. Formally listed because of their involvement in unrecognised by the EU elections in two entities, resulted from the break-away of the communities of Russian-speaking regions in aftermath of the Maidan Revolution (2014) – the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

Today, @EUCouncil adds to sanctions list nine persons involved in the so-called "elections" of 11 November 2018 in #Donestsk #Luhansk: https://t.co/4muh3nPZFB

Official Journal of the European Union including list of names: https://t.co/13Zvfmspnn — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) December 10, 2018

“Through their actions, they further undermined the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine” – the Council concluded. (Image: elections in Donetsk) RIA Novosti agency.

Движение "Донецкая республика" лидирует на выборах в парламент ДНР https://t.co/aTTAGGC93y pic.twitter.com/Gh3U5PJ991 — РИА Новости (@rianru) November 12, 2018

The EU considers these elections illegal and illegitimate and does not recognise them. In a declaration issued on 10 November 2018, the EU condemned these elections, motivating the decision by the breach of international law, undermine the commitments taken under the Minsk agreements and violate Ukraine‘s sovereignty and law.

The actual measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze, meaning that these persons cannot enter the territory of any EU member state and all of the assets (if any) in the EU belonging to these persons are frozen and EU persons and entities cannot make any funds available to them.

The decision brings the total number of persons listed by the EU to 164. In addition, the EU imposed an asset freeze on 44 entities under this sanctions regime.

The legal acts, including the names of the persons concerned, are available in the EU Official Journal.

There was no reaction from the break-away regions so far. The head of Donetsk Republic Denis Pushilin tweeted the awarding of an Ombudsman office staff: “Today, on International Human Rights Day, he awarded the Ombudsman and the staff of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the DPR. The rights of citizens should be at the forefront of any state. Especially in wartime conditions“.

Сегодня, в Международный день прав человека, наградил омбудсмена и сотрудников Аппарата Уполномоченного по правам человека в ДНР. Права граждан должны стоять во главе угла любого государства. Особенно в условиях военного времени. pic.twitter.com/7Y65ycMP5v — Пушилин Денис (@pushilindenis) December 10, 2018