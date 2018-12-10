Brexit vote in House of Commons postponed

Posted on by Leave a comment

Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a the vote on Article 50 deal in House of Commons, admitting there is obstacle on the way to implement the scheduled steps of departure.

May’s decision on the eve of the scheduled parliamentary vote leaves the leadership on crossroads, with two major contrasting scenarios ahead: leaving the EU under WTO rules without an deal with former members of the EU bloc, or the second referendum on EU membership. May’s own position could be in jeopardy, which encourages the opposition parties to call her to resign.

May said she has not changed her indention to put her negotiated Brexit deal for approval of the members of parliament. But she would first ask the EU for more “reassurances” over the main architecture: a “backstop” to ensure no hard border on the island of Ireland, which is characterized by the critics as a trap to  indefinitely abide to the EU rules.

AMENDED: Nigel Farage, (UKIP) Member of the European Parliament said that he experienced the postponing of the vote in House of Commons as “national humiliation“, and added he is sure in the EU “they are laughing at us“.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s