May visits Brussels in hope to save deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to pay visit to European leaders, and European Commission, seeking flexibility to introduce changes to her Brexit deal in a crucial attempt to save it, after postponing a vote that she admitted would fail to approve the deal. (Image above: illustration).

I will meet @theresa_may this evening in Brussels. I remain convinced that the #Brexit deal we have is the best – and only – deal possible. There is no room for renegotiation, but further clarifications are possible. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) December 11, 2018

There is a clear interest of the EU to support May in her attempt to save the deal, because ‘hard’ Brexit without agreement would equally hit both EU27 and the UK, furthermore it would significantly add to unpopularity of the bloc, blamed rigidity and incapacity to serve people’s interest, saving jobs, while prioritising ideological concept of Four freedoms over daily life of people.

#GME | In an attempt to rescue her #Brexit deal, Theresa May will travel to Europe today, where she's expected to hold meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. @ShonaMurray_ tells us more from Luxembourg.https://t.co/Rve1LoJ3Pb pic.twitter.com/5QxGM2uGvo — euronews (@euronews) December 11, 2018

AMENDED: At her arrival to Brussels EU Council building (around 5PM Brussels time), Prime minister May did not stop for a ‘doorstep’ comments for press, but swiftly passed to the meeting rooms.