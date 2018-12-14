Media attention to Putin at rise

A record number of journalists – 1,702 – have been accredited to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional annual news conference due to take place on December 20, according to the Kremlin website which posted the final list of accredited journalists.

Press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier this year’s news conference had attracted increased interest, with the number of applications for accreditation at rise.

Applications were received from Russian journalists registered with the national mass media watchdog Roscomnadzor and from foreign press with the Russian foreign ministry (MFA) accreditation.