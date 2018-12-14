MEPs propose strategy to combat terrorism

In a non-legislative resolution adopted this week with 474 votes to 112 and 75 abstentions, Parliament suggests reinforcing the role of the EU agencies such as Europol and the European Agency for the operational management of large-scale IT Systems (LISA).

The snake's head must be cut off now. The European Parliament wants to blacklist radical preachers and refuse asylum to convicted terrorists. Religious fanaticism on the web must be culled with more funding to prevent radicalisation in prisons. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) December 13, 2018

MEPs also voice concerns over insufficient data exchange among the agencies, and between the member states and EU authorities. They underline the importance of fully respecting fundamental rights, including data protection and freedom of expression, when undertaking counter-terrorism measures.

We must stand united and keep working to fight terrorism #EUCO pic.twitter.com/B8VYWKGKOR — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) December 13, 2018

““…Attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg was an attack on European citizens and the common EU values and principles in the worst possible way. The incident has shown us again that we need to leave empty slogans and unrealistic measures behind and concentrate our activities on what really makes Europe safe. Despite all the efforts made over the past years, there are still gaps and ways to make the fight against terrorism more efficient. This means wider cooperation and information exchange between intelligence services and authorities, more prevention measures against radicalisation, tougher legal instruments and better protection of the rights of victims” – Following the vote, the co-rapporteur, Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, DE) said.

“The terrorist attacks in the centre of Strasbourg, yesterday evening, highlight the imminent threat and absolute urgency of dealing better with this sad new reality. Today our report has been put to the vote in the same city, the seat of the European Parliament. Many innovative ideas have been proposed, such as the EU black list for hate preachers, allowing people renting cars to be cross-checked against police databases, and including private planes under the PNR Directive. We are recommending best practices, such as the local anti-radicalisation cells introduced in Belgium. And we put the victims at the forefront, by asking for medical costs to be automatically pre-paid after an attack and smoother insurance procedures. These are just a few examples from the comprehensive and poignant report “The co-rapporteur, Helga Stevens (ECR, BE), said.

Afghanistan-born Kamal Naqshbandi was one of the three victims of #Strasbourg terrorist attack. He died in front of his wife & children. pic.twitter.com/NqZO1NkSKT — Majid Nusrat (@majnust) December 13, 2018

Among Parliament’s main proposals: