NATO regrets Kosovo “ill-timed” army formation

“Today, the Institutions in Kosovo have announced the adoption of the three laws initiating the process of transition of the Kosovo Security Force“- Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO said in an issued statement.

I regret that the decision to initiate a change of the Kosovo Security Force mandate was made despite the concerns expressed by #NATO. All sides must ensure that today’s decision will not further increase tensions in the region. Read my statement here: https://t.co/a75hfdc0hw — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) December 14, 2018

“I regret that this decision was made despite the concerns expressed by NATO. While the transition of the Kosovo Security Force is in principle a matter for Kosovo to decide, we have made clear that this move is ill-timed.

“NATO supports the development of the Kosovo Security Force under its current mandate. With the change of mandate, the North Atlantic Council will now have to re-examine the level of NATO’s engagement with the Kosovo Security Force.

“NATO remains committed through KFOR to a safe and secure environment in Kosovo and to stability in the wider Western Balkans.

“All sides must ensure that today’s decision will not further increase tensions in the region. All responsible political actors in the region need to focus on progress with reforms, and on dialogue. I reiterate my call on both Pristina and Belgrade to remain calm and refrain from any statements or actions which may lead to escalation. NATO continues to support the EU-sponsored dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina as the only lasting political solution for the region.” – the statement concludes.

Kosovo approves new army despite Serb opposition, NATO criticism https://t.co/Igvj1rg2sB pic.twitter.com/cUHiK4GCT8 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 14, 2018