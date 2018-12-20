Catalonia protests amid Sanchez visit

Catalan politicians sentenced over organising independence referendum called on for peaceful protests ahead of a first visit of the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Widespread protests planned by pro-independence supporters will raise the stakes and provide the backdrop to the meetings ➡️https://t.co/3VzZr91AqH. — Catalan News (@catalannews) December 20, 2018

Prime Minister has planned to chair the weekly meeting in the Catalan capital Barcelona on December 21 in a gesture towards the conflict resolution with the northeastern region where Catalan pro-independence movement rejects the authority of Madrid central government. The claims for independence has not been dropped since the results of the referendum 2017 October 1, declared illegal by Spain’s Constitutional Court, about 90% of Catalan voters backed independence with turnout of 43%.

UPDATE: Most of the 1,500 police agents deployed in #Catalonia to protect the meeting of the Spanish Council of Ministers on Friday participated in last year's referendum police operation. — Josep Goded (@josepgoded) December 19, 2018

The leaders of Catalan government and the speaker of the Parliament were arrested, and jailed shorty after the declaration of independence charged with ‘rebellion‘, a non existent crime in the other EU democracies.

Last june I was standing outside mrs. @ForcadellCarme’s prison in #Catalonia. She is still in there. Mrs. Forcadell has now appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and called for her immediate release. She will win her case. #Spain has no respect for human rights. pic.twitter.com/Dzk3UYHqCq — Mikko Kärnä (@KarnaMikko) December 20, 2018