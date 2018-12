The Colosseum in Rome has been visited by 7.4 million tourists this year, an increase of 5.7% with respect to 2017, Alfonsina Russo, the director of the archaeological park that the monument is part of, said. Russo was speaking at the presentation of the new logo and website of the Colosseum archaeological park.

🔵 #Colosseo, aumentano visitatori, 7,4 milioni nel 2018

Lo ha annunciato il direttore del parco archeologico, #AlfonsinaRusso, durante la presentazione del nuovo logohttps://t.co/PfWY2TsuCZ — RTL 102.5 (@rtl1025) December 18, 2018