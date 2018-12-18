100 days to Brexit

British government said it would implement preparations for a no-deal Brexit in full and begin telling businesses and citizens to prepare for the risk of leaving the European Union without an Article 50 Agreement.

Britain will leave the EU on March 29, 2019. Wednesday marks 100 days to departure day. Here is a timeline of events leading up to #Brexit: https://t.co/tEjOS1WBLb pic.twitter.com/190Y5dEKca — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 18, 2018

Those preparations include setting aside space on ferries to ensure a regular flow of medical supplies and keeping 3,500 armed forces personnel ready to support the government with its contingency plans.

With just over 100 days until the UK is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May is yet to win the support of a deeply divided Westminster for the deal she concluded last month with EU27 to maintain close ties with the bloc, and ensure smooth transition period.