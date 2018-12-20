Putin approves of US troops removal from Syria

Vladimir Putin said that agrees with the assessment of Donald Trump that the terrorist group, the Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh) was in general defeated.

“As for the victory over the Islamic State, I agree with the US President in general,” Putin said at annual news conference. “We’ve achieved considerable transformation in the struggle against terrorism in these territories and caused severe damages to the Islamic State in Syria.”

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

The presence of the US troops in Syria is “not necessary” Putin added. “Let us not forget that the presence of US troops in Syria is not legitimate” he continued, poiting that there is no UN Security Council resolution to justify it. A military contingent can stay there only under a UN resolution or at the invitation of Syria’s legitimate government. “We are in Syria at the government’s invitation” the President concluded.

“The United States has neither”, so pulling out the troops if a “right decision” Putin said.

The Latest: Putin welcomes U.S. decision to leave Syria. https://t.co/jhqhQb2afx — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2018