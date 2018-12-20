Putin approves of US troops removal from Syria
Vladimir Putin said that agrees with the assessment of Donald Trump that the terrorist group, the Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh) was in general defeated.
“As for the victory over the Islamic State, I agree with the US President in general,” Putin said at annual news conference. “We’ve achieved considerable transformation in the struggle against terrorism in these territories and caused severe damages to the Islamic State in Syria.”
The presence of the US troops in Syria is “not necessary” Putin added. “Let us not forget that the presence of US troops in Syria is not legitimate” he continued, poiting that there is no UN Security Council resolution to justify it. A military contingent can stay there only under a UN resolution or at the invitation of Syria’s legitimate government. “We are in Syria at the government’s invitation” the President concluded.
“The United States has neither”, so pulling out the troops if a “right decision” Putin said.