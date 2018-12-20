Italy hosts six million tourists for Christmas
More than six million foreign tourists will visit Italy during the Christmas and New year holidays, according to a new survey. The Centro Studi Turistici poll said foreign tourists would mostly vacation in mountain resorts.
Tourists flows will especially rise from Switzerland, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand, said the poll of 1,613 tourism operators, commissioned by retail group Confesercenti Nazionale.
Meanwhile some 4.4 million Italians are preparing for departure to pass their holidays abroad, the study said.