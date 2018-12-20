Two escaped jaguars shot dead in Greek zoo

Two rare jaguars (Panthera onca) have been killed earlier this month after the escapade in Attica zoo near Athens. The animal rights groups are indignant about the incident, demonstrating the utter disregard of life of rare spices.

The incident happened earlier in December but it was only revealed through an announcement by the Attica Zoological park this week.

According to the announcement, the two big cats, named Jenny and Spotty, escaped their controlled area, triggering the security protocol.

The announcement says that there was no danger to visitors and the staff during the incident, but it does not specify exactly how the two animals escaped.

“While every effort is made to prevent the escape of potentially deadly animals, it is impossible to predict all possible circumstances, and occasionally, such animals do manage to leave their enclosures, causing a very real risk of injury or death to people in the vicinity” said the text of the statement signed by David Williams-Mitchell Director of Communications of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

The explanation of the killing given was that anesthesia cannot be effective with such animals has raised outrage in social media. Many Greek animal rights activists users cited the incident at a New Orleans zoo in July when a vet team sedated a jaguar that had escaped from its habitat and killed six animals.

Immense power of a Jaguar pic.twitter.com/l1wf5OWOXm — ♤WILD LIFE PICS♤ (@WILDLIFEPlCS) December 18, 2018

Jaguars have the strongest bite force of all cats and they kill their prey by biting through the skull. They enjoy a good dip and are excellent swimmers. In fact, they typically live near water and have a taste for aquatic creatures. (Video above).