‘No-deal’ Brexit looming

The chances of the “no-deal” departure of the UK form the EU are becoming real. The experts, monitoring the situation, have noticed that the the British government has removed the word “unlikely” from its official guidance, telling companies and citizens how to prepare for a disorderly exit in case the UK leaves the bloc without a deal.

The government has issued a number of notices in recent months with advice on what needs to be done before the country leaves the EU after almost four decades of membership on March 29. (The application for joining the bloc was submitted in 1979). The notices cover all spectrum of endeavor from the transporting of organs, blood and sperm to nuclear regulation and organic food.

The notices had initially referred to a possibility of a departure without a deal as ‘unlikely’, at present the documents removed the assessment, and refer to a looming disorderly Brexit in a neural tone as “no-deal scenario“.

