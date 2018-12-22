EU points to China HR violations of Canadians

“The declared motive for the arrest and detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian nationals, raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China. The denial of access to a lawyer under their status of detention is contrary to the right of defence” – says the text of the European External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson.

The declared motive for the arrest and detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian nationals, raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China. Full statement:https://t.co/YFKvh8Lb2l — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) December 21, 2018

“The European Union calls on the Chinese authorities to answer these concerns. The EU supports the efforts of the Canadian Government.

“As raised at the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue in July 2018, the EU has concerns about the implementation of the NGO law and its impact on our people-to-people relations and the operations of international NGOs operating in China.”

China denies lawyers access to detained Canadian Michael Kovrig, who is being interrogated morning, afternoon and night. https://t.co/CmLCnRA4ID @tmitchpk — Sui-Lee Wee 黄瑞黎 (@suilee) December 21, 2018