Germany hints EU might reopen Brexit talks

German Federal minister of Foreign affairs Heiko Maas said a discussion should be held on whether to re-open the draft Article 50 deal for Britain’s departure from the European Union, but on condition of the EU member-states unanimity on the issue. (Image above: Frankfurt).

Maas told public broadcaster ZDF late on 17 of January he had spoken to Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, adding that it had become clear this week that there was no majority for a no-deal Brexit in the British House of Commons.

