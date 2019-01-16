EU27 defends Brexit deal as “best compromise”

Westminster voting down the proposed by the Theresa May government agreement with EU27 caused the range of reactions from the blocs’s institutions, and major players, warning about the catastrophic consequences of the no-deal Brexit for communities from both sides of the Channel.

“The deal on the table respects the UK’s red lines and protects our citizens and companies from the surreal possibility of a no-deal Brexit. The Government should swiftly provide clarity on the next steps. The time for one-liners has run out, we need concrete choices”, Manfred Weber MEP (Germany, EPP) said. Although he admitted that the UK departing without an agreement is becoming one of realistic scenarios.

The EU top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said EU is ‘fearing more than ever’ a chaotic departure of UK from bloc.

“The compromise reached after 18 months is the best compromise. It is the result of constructive work and attitude, which we will maintain until the end: calm, unity, dialogue and transparency. It is now for the UK to clarify how it wishes to proceed"@MichelBarnier #Brexit pic.twitter.com/VFEtEH9TKe — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 16, 2019

“It is not up to me, as a humble Belgian, to lecture Brits on what to do, but I think it’s time the national interest overtakes narrow party politics & cross party politics redefines the red lines imposed by hardliners in the Conservative party. We are ready for this” said Guy Verhofstadt (Belgium, ALDE).

Deal or no deal, the @Europarl_EN will do everything to safeguard EU & UK citizens’ rights, as foreseen in the Withdrawal Agreement. If necessary, we will directly engage with the House of Commons to secure this. @YvetteCooperMP #Brexit #EPlenary — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 16, 2019