MEPs offer UK to reverse Brexit

If there is no way forward because the Westminster rejected the negotiated Brexit deal with the EU MEPs offer to reverse the process, they have also underlined that they are prepared to give the additional time to Britons to consider the II referendum to break the political deadlock, consulting people.

It is exactly the scenario Nigel Farage UKIP MEP presumes the EU27 had in mind when imposing Irish border “backstop”, and the other conditions, impossible to accept by the UK lawmakers. The hard Brexit, and leaving the bloc under the WTO rules is the only way forwards, the MEP said. The major objection to the current deal is it indefinite timetable, removing intensives for negotiating the future trade agreement between the EU27 and the UK.