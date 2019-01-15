Batten MEP calls for hard Brexit

Gerard BATTEN MEP (UKIP) shared his views on Brexit vote in Westminster, and commented on proposals of political groups of the European Parliament to extend deadline if needed. Batten also warned against Brexit EU trap, which will make Britons an eternal vassal of Brussels.

Ahead of the vote Batten said that the best way to Brexit is just to go without any deal, and then gradually restore the sovereignty of the UK, adjusting laws to citizens needs. MEP does not believe Prime Minister Theresa May intentions to leave the EU, and deliver Brexit, he presumes that May as a Remainer will do everything in her power to tight Britons to EU forever.

The readiness to extend the deadline for Brexit has been expressed by Esteban GONZALES PONS (Spain), representing the EPP, the biggest Europarliament group, however he added that Westminster has to make up their mind before the European elections in May this year.

#EPP MEP Gonzales-Pons considers situation of postponing #Brexit beyond EU elections would be surreal. pic.twitter.com/MODmpTDEJb — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) January 15, 2019

The leader of Greens Philippe LAMBERTS (Belgium) has a vision of the II referendum as the best solution for a current political deadlock in Westminster, highly likely to be voted down the Article 50 deal with the EU27, negotiated by Theresa MAY government.

#EPPlenary @ph_lamberts perceives further discussion of Irish border in frame of #Brexit talks is useless, because EU redline is there to stay, protecting Good Friday Agreement. pic.twitter.com/i5TeEYThfO — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) January 15, 2019