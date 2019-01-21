Di Maio for Europarliament Single Seat

Deputy Prime minister of Italy Luigi di Maio criticises the EU for squandering public money, while using two seats for the European Parliament in Brussels for groups and committees meetings, and in Strasbourg exclusively for the Plenary one week a month, while three weeks the building stays empty.

🇮🇹 Italian Vice-President @luigidimaio calls for the Strasbourg seat of the European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) to be scrapped, saying it is “used about 40 days a year and costs €1 billion per parliamentary term.”#EP2019 @Mov5Stelle @ale_dibattistahttps://t.co/4uwzihnjrX — EURACTIV (@EURACTIV) January 20, 2019

Till present around 1,5 million citizens singed a petition for Single seat, and the campaigners say that two thirds of MEPs support their demand. The Single Seat campaign is chaired by Anna Maria Corazza Bildt MEP (Moderaterna, Sweden), and 5 Vice-Chairs from the Parliament’s main political groups.

“This Parliament has been voting across political and national boundaries, constantly regularly for a single seat of the European Parliament. We want to be able to decide when and where to meet. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Sebastian Kurz showed leadership last year and took a clear public position in favour of one location for the European Parliament” Anna Maria Corazza Bildt said, while debating in Strasbourg with Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez on January 16 in the framework of the “Future of Europe” cycle.

However successive French governments have declined the claim of the campaigners to give up Strasbourg, insisting the city is a symbol of the reunification of Europe after the World War II, and its status as the seat of the European Parliament is enshrined in the EU treaty. “It was not France that unilaterally decided to place the seat in Strasbourg. It is a symbol of the French-German reconciliation on which Europe is built,” insists MEP Anne Sander (EPP, France).