German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted the UK and the European Union to part on good terms.

“I care now that we and Britain divorce in a good process so that afterwards we can still work closely together in the areas where we must cooperate – on defense, on domestic security, on policing, on combating terrorism, and in trade too, and so that Britain can take part in our research projects if they want,” Merkel said.

Germany disappointed by May's Brexit plan, suggests second referendum https://t.co/WU9dpfVpEB pic.twitter.com/aMJOq4RftX — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 22, 2019