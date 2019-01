Queen Elizabeth has sent a message to Britain’s political class over the departure from the European Union, urging lawmakers to seek common ground and grasp the big picture to resolve the crisis.

While Elizabeth, 92, did not mention Brexit explicitly in an annual speech to her local Women’s Institute in Norfolk, the monarch said every generation faced “fresh challenges and opportunities.”

