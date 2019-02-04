Venezuela military intervention as “option”

President Donald Trump said military intervention in Venezuela was “an option” as Western nations increase pressure on Socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to step down, while Russia in its capacity of the UN Security Council permanent member warned against “destructive meddling.”

“The level of technical equipment and training of the Venezuelan army is very high today. The 30 Russian Su-30 fighters currently in service with the country’s air force are a serious factor, so if the US decides to go on any adventure against Caracas, then they will have to prepare for a serious combat”, said Russian military expert Dr.Konstantin Sivkov.

The United States, Canada, the UK, several Latin American and European countries have recognized self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido as the country’s rightful leader after the disputed elections.

"The United Kingdom now recognises Juan Guaido as the constitutional interim President of #Venezuela, until credible presidential elections can be held." Foreign Secretary @Jeremy_Hunt 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VWYziKnQbs — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) February 4, 2019

The EU countries supporting the candidacy of Juan Guaido in his claim of presidency have formed a contact group, which will meet in Montevideo (Uruguay) on February 7. The Contact Group will bring together the EU and eight of its Member States (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) and countries from Latin America (Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay).

Germany recognizes Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) as interim president.

Chancellor Angela #Merkel says that the head of the opposition is the legitimate interim president. Earlier, several other EU states had also declared that #Guaidó was the new head of state.#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/o5gVyBpCBl — DW Politics (@dw_politics) February 4, 2019

However in an interview the incumbent President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro regarded international support of a self-proclaimed elections winner as a circus, and Juan Guaido as a “clown“.

“There is only one president of Venezuela. It is an act of clownery to declare yourself president in a plaza.” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during his interview on Spanish network La Sexta last night https://t.co/2JdQqliMdW — El País in English (@elpaisinenglish) February 4, 2019

Maduro also blamed the West the return to the “era of empires“.

“International politics can't be based on ultimatums. That was the era of empires." Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro criticises “the northern empire and its Western allies” – as the USA, the UK, France, Germany, and Spain officially recognise Juan Guaidó as interim president. pic.twitter.com/9Imi0uK99T — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 4, 2019

Russian State Duma assessed the support of the self-proclaimed President of Venezuela Guaido as “absolutely incorrect and unacceptable under international law”.

Negotiations between #US President @realDonaldTrump and #Venezuelan self-proclaimed president @jguaido are inciting the country’s citizens against the current president @NicolasMaduro. This is absolutely incorrect and unacceptable under international law, said Anton Morozov. — State Duma (@state_duma) February 4, 2019

Dr.Sivkov added that a major factor that could contain the potential aggression of neighboring countries is a powerful Venezuelan air defense system, which includes, in particular, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, according to Novosti agency.

In 2009, Venezuela purchased a large party of weapons, including the Pechora-2M, S-300, Buk-M2EK anti-aircraft missiles, Igla-S, armored personnel carriers BTR-80A, using a $ 2.2 billion Russian loan, T-72B1V tanks, Smerch and Grad multiple rocket launchers.