Macron as “major producer” of fake news

The Russian Foreign Ministry will request official explanation from l’Elysée, as well as from the French Embassy in Moscow concerning a media-cited statement by President Emmanuel Macron alleging that Russian media is meddling in the republic’s affairs, namely Yellow Vests protests, Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“If this piece of news cites everything correctly (and we will officially request the French side both in Moscow and in Paris about this), then President Macron is the main producer of fake news in France, and all his activity towards fighting this is a sham,” Zakharova blogged on her Twitter micro blog.

 

 

More:
http://tass.com/politics/1043182

