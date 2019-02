Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on February 7 to inform the European Union leaders they must accept legally binding changes to the Irish border arrangements of the Article 50 deal or face the prospect of a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

🚨Theresa May coming to Brussels on THURSDAY🚨 — Adam Fleming (@adamfleming) February 5, 2019

The EU denies re-negotiation of the deal, or introduction of any changes. The 27 bloc chief negotiator Michel Barnier repeating this position on multiple occasions.

Dialogue @EU27 continues #Brexit. Today in The Hague with @MinPres Mark Rutte: full agreement that Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened. Backstop = only operational solution to address Irish border issue today. EU ready to work on alternative solutions during transition. pic.twitter.com/YsCNI10K71 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) February 4, 2019