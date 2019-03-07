Vox castigates Catalonia independence aspirations

Anna van Densky from Brussels. Spain’s VOX far-right party members came to European Parliament to condemn the aspirations of Catalans for independence. Although the congregation was impressive in numbers of attendees, there were no new elements introduced during presentations, while speakers defended the same point reflected in the name of the event – “Catalonia, a Spanish region”. Needless to add the happening was outdated in form, consisting of a series of monologues, developing the same point of view: Catalans can not aspire independence, because such a development is not foreseen in the Constitution of Kingdom of Spain. Subsequently the presentation was bias, completely ignoring counter-arguments, and omitting contemporary international law, namely right of self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter.

#VOX conference on #Catalonia was not overly intellectual: it can be summarised in a few words. Spaish refuse to step into 21 century and recognise Catalan right for self-determination enshrined in #UN Charter. pic.twitter.com/G59D5XQ9Ui — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 6, 2019

Javier Ortega Smith, the Secretary-General of VOX insisted the fragmentation of nation states threatens the European Union (EU) future, attempting to construct a confrontational concept between Catalan independence as threat for the EU.

Jesus Lainz, the author of “Spain against Catalonia, a fraud history’ acted as a major ideologist, explaining at length the history binding Barcelona and Madrid, focusing mainly on the Middle Ages, and carefully avoiding modern times, in particular the second part of the XX century, when the number of sovereign states in the world has tripped, amounting to 193 members of the United Nations.

Finally! #EP Conservatives and Liberals began to understand that ignoring #Catalonia independence issue is damaging #EU and creates «animocity» to #Spain pic.twitter.com/e3zoAgYOVr — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 6, 2019

However in spite of evident deficiencies the conference as such is a milestone for the Catalonia issue. Enrique Calvet Chambon MEP (ALDE, Spain) admitted that there is a “parallel reality” existing in Catalonia already, and that the status quo is damaging to image of Spain, creating “animosity” across Europe. Both factors meaning that there is an understanding, although limited, that the tactic of suppression of the Catalan independence movement provoked further deterioration of the situation to detriment of Madrid.

The event was animated by a flash-mob by the employees of the European Parliament, protesting against VOX position towards feminists, and LGBT community.

VOX party (2013) has been a staunch opponent of the federalism, promoting centralized state. Along with condemnation of the Catalan independence movement, the party is also against Basque autonomy.

The even was hosted by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Kosma ZŁOTOWSKI (Poland, ECR).

#Catalonia Greens @AnaMirandaMEP tried their best to stop #VOX entering #EP I think it was wrong move-people have to experience this ”horror movie” live. It felt like vaccination against plague. pic.twitter.com/ap5M0UudzB — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 7, 2019

The event caused indignation of the European Greens, regretting the admission of VOX to speak in the European Parliament: MEP Ana Miranda, characterized it as “disgrace” to the Chamber. She added the Green group attempted to prevent the VOX to take a floor, because it is “xenophobic, racist, homophobic political party that is spreading hatred”.