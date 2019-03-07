Venezuela expels German ambassador

Venezuela government has declared the German ambassador persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours in aftermath of political crisis intensified.

The decision to expel Daniel Kriener who has been based in Caracas since 2018 became public via Venezuela’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, post in Twitter micro blog.

Arreaza said the decision was based on Daniel Kriener’s “repeated acts of interference in the country’s internal affairs”.

In a statement, Maduro’s administration accused Kriener and the German government of unlawful meddling in home affairs of Venezuela. Berlin recognizied Maduro’s rival Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader last month.