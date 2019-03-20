Orban Fidesz party suspended from EPP

The center-right European People’s Party (EPP) has voted to suspend Hungary leading conservative party Fidesz, Joseph Daul (pictured) group’s president announced.

#Fidesz will be suspended with immediate effect and until further notice following today’s vote of EPP members (190 in favour, 3 against). The suspension entails:

▪No attendance at any party meeting

▪No voting rights

▪No right to propose candidates for posts — Joseph Daul (@JosephDaul) March 20, 2019

The largest political “family” in the European Parliament, gathered in Brussels for an Assembly to decide upon the future relations with Fidesz led by Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The #EPP today accepted my proposal to suspend #Fidesz. This was a necessary decision. Our values are not negotiable. Now it is up to the evaluation committee to decide on the position of Fidesz in the @EPP, based on concrete progress on our concerns. They have to rebuild trust. pic.twitter.com/BVtFHCy8W1 — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) March 20, 2019

The negative decision did not come as a surprise after a protracted period of arguments between Orbán and the leading EPP figures, clashing over the EU migration policy, and border controls. The EPP opponents continuously blamed Orban for obstruction the EU migration and asylum policy, but also the issues of the judiciary and media independence. At September Plenary (2018) European Parliament adopted the so-called Sargentini Report, condemning the anti-democratic stance of Hungary’s leadership and initiating the procedure related to Article 7 (1) of the Treaty on the European Union.

However Prime Minister Orban has not been receptive to criticism, on contrary he flaunted his alliances with Italy Matteo Salvini Lega party, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, resisting the EU migration concept.

In spite of a huge deal of criticism many of the EPP party members continued to demonstrate tolerance towards Orbán’s government, until the last straw dropped in the form of a poster campaign, accusing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker of promoting migration policies compromising Hungary’s security.

@ManfredWeber for your visit the Hungarian government covered the Juncker-Soros posters on the way from the Airport to the city. See that this is just a cover-up. https://t.co/gGg02L6F51 pic.twitter.com/UH39mSdITr — Kata Tutto (@KTutto) March 12, 2019

Fidesz party made clear that it would immediately abandon the EPP in case of suspension, Orban’s chief of staff said to the Hungarian media.

The posters ruining the relations between Orban and EPP depicted the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker as a puppet of the American billionaire – globalist George Soros, sponsoring uncontrolled immigration via his Open Society Foundation. There has also been consternation at the plight of the Soros-founded Central European University, which claimed it was being forced out of Budapest because of the Orbán government’s hostile stance.

Thirteen constituting EPP parties called for a vote on Fidesz’s continuing membership, in the wake of the Juncker-Soros poster campaign.

🔴Follow live the press conference with EPP President @JosephDaul and Secretary General @TonoEPP following EPP Political Assembly’s decision on #Fidesz here 👉https://t.co/L0zHzhVcCb — EPP (@EPP) March 20, 2019

Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Liberals in the European Parliament was unsatisfied with the EPP measures to discipline Fidesz: “EPP have lost the moral authority to lead Europe“, he wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

The agreement between @EPP & Fidesz is a political trick & fudge that shames Europe & is concluded so that #Orban can stay. EPP have lost the moral authority to lead Europe. The conditions agreed to prevent Fidesz's expulsion have nothing to do with the reality in Hungary today. — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 20, 2019