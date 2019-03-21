EU Summit Brexit deadline dilemma

“The European Council will start on Thursday (21.03.2019) afternoon with our usual exchange with President Tajani. We will then turn to Prime Minister May who will share her assessment of the latest developments regarding Brexit. After this, we will discuss the next steps concerning Brexit at 27″ Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council wrote in his open letter.

My full statement on #Brexit after receiving PM May’s letter requesting an extension of Art. 50: https://t.co/mV4WRe9Ao4#euco pic.twitter.com/daBLU8IQMq — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 20, 2019

In the statement president Tusk underlined “..even if the hope for a final success may seem frail, even illusory, and although Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified, we cannot give up seeking – until the very last moment – a positive solution, of course without opening up the Withdrawal Agreement. We have reacted with patience and goodwill to numerous turns of events, and I am confident that, also now, we will not lack the same patience and goodwill, at this most critical point in this process.”

You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side.pic.twitter.com/0w7GHgvieL — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 20, 2019

“I believe that we could consider a short extension conditional on a positive vote on the Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons. The question remains open as to the duration of such an extension. Prime Minister May’s proposal, of the 30th of June, which has its merits, creates a series of questions of a legal and political nature”, Tusk continued, adding that the issues would be discussed during the European Council Summit #EUCO.

Final round of @eucopresident Tusk’s consultations before the start of #EUCO. The morning started with PM @CharlesMichel and concludes with PM @theresa_may. Updated list/public agenda here: https://t.co/m8kuHsfCTM — Preben Aamann (@PrebenEUspox) March 21, 2019